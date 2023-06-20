A 200-per-cent increase in marking rates, breeding solely ewes and changing genetics to remove tails are major sheep industry targets for 2050.
Rural Analytics director Alex Ball, Armidale, NSW, said there needed to be leaders at the forefront of the sheep industry to drive major changes including no tails, fly and worm resilience, and ewe-only flocks.
Dr Ball addressed about 300 lamb and wool producers at the 2023 BestWool/BestLamb conference about the industry's next 25 years.
He said tails and castration were two major difficulties in the sheep and wool industry.
"Both of them have huge challenges internationally, I want to produce sheep with no tails," he said.
"Take on those targets and generate the next 25 years; the status quo will give us a good industry, but targets will give us a great industry."
He said targets also included rising marking rates to 200pc and add another $7 billion to the industry, and move intramuscular fats to above 5pc for resilience.
"If you want to change the sheep industry you need to get off the backside and start thinking about marking rate," he said.
"The sheep industry forgoes half its potential every year by not getting that right."
Dr Ball said the marking rate had increased from 80pc to 92pc and added an extra 3.9-million lambs to the industry.
He said average carcase weights rose from 18.9 kilograms to 23.9kg, while sheep carcase weights went from 19.5kg to 25.4kg.
"Together meat and wool is a really resilient industry, but apart it's not," he said.
"The consumer is the king and queen of the industry, if you don't get the product right for the consumer then you're doing everything wrong."
He predicted changes between 2025 and 2050 would include land competition, carbon trade, customer satisfaction, technology, labour, community acceptance, and meat nutritional value.
Dr Ball said past changes in the industry included genetics, using Merino sheep for meat, marketing lamb and focusing on consumers.
He said Australia managed to halve its ewe flock 20 years ago, while continuing to increase overall industry profitability by about 30pc.
Meanwhile, Michelle Henry, Gundagai Lamb, said there were great benefits in closely monitoring animal health and low intramuscular fat (IMF) percentages posed a great risk to future profitability.
She said Gundagai Lamb averaged about 5pc IMF.
"We see a lot of risk in the bottom end of the intramuscular fats," she said.
"We want to make sure we can move the dial up so consumers purchasing our lamb product are having a good eating quality experience every time.
"We know that they're really sensitive to eating quality factors with lamb, we want to make sure that when they try that product that they're having a really good eating quality experience."
Ms Henry was raised on a dairy farm in South Gippsland and said she was passionate about animal health and collecting individual carcase disease and defect information to help inform farm planning.
"It's really about being on the right side of IMF profiles," she said.
Dr Ball said the wool and lamb industry had incredible potential together and needed to "wake up" and continue implementing industry changes with new technology advancements.
He said international markets' appetite for lamb grew in the past 25 years as Australia started supplying a desired product beyond the domestic market.
"Meat has had a huge impact but together it became a really resilient industry and that's the real focus of the sheep industry," he said.
"The sheep and wool industry is collectively about 11pc of Australia's agricultural product."
Dr Ball said he believed leaders needed to come to the front of the industry and drive the suggested changes.
"It's time, we need to wake up, the industry needs to change," he said.
"The Merino ewe drives the sheep industry, and never forget that.
"If we don't get the breeding base right, we'll never prosper as an industry."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
