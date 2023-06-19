Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Nhill, Kaniva and Yannock farmers had a bumper sowing season

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
Updated June 19 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yannock farmer Michael Dart has had a bumper start to his sowing program, which includes vetch for sheep feed, canola, beans, wheat, barley and peas. Picture by Rachel Simmonds
Yannock farmer Michael Dart has had a bumper start to his sowing program, which includes vetch for sheep feed, canola, beans, wheat, barley and peas. Picture by Rachel Simmonds

A Wimmera farming family has renewed confidence in the cropping industry after selling their sheep flock to concentrate entirely on growing crops and mitigate labour shortages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.