A Wimmera farming family has renewed confidence in the cropping industry after selling their sheep flock to concentrate entirely on growing crops and mitigate labour shortages.
Western Victorian farmers are wrapping up their sowing programs with sodden soil and new ideas to bring the best out of their farm production.
Father and son farmers Peter and Des Clarke, Nhill, have sold their 650-head ewe flock to create stronger cropping opportunity on-farm after a bumper start to their sowing program.
"We just want to concentrate on cropping, we won't have to compromise," he said.
"There's a lot of other reasons, it's hard to get shearers and it's a lot of time and effort if people aren't around to move the sheep, but we have massive weed issues.
"We're doing so much weed control that the sheep are contributing to the problem rather than fixing it.
"We'll have a break from the sheep and leave more paddocks out and have an extra year break where we're able to control those significant weeds."
He said the sheep left the farm on Saturday with 20 crossbred lambs left to go, and he hoped the flock would average $130 a head.
Peter said despite their profitability, the change would help them focus solely on their cropping and help control their weeds.
"When we solve this weed problem in eight to 10 years and we're back up at the top, we're not going to get there without a little bit of pain, so this year has been a resounding success," Peter said.
The Clarkes also planted barley for the first time in April on their clay-sand property that neighbours the Little Desert National Park.
Peter said he was rapt with high soil moisture levels, which set up their land for a promising start to winter.
"I would love to have this season - this start to the season - for sowing every year if we could," he said.
"I'm very excited, this is our first try with Commodus barley on our clay sand in the scrub that's hopefully going to be a four-to-five-tonne hectare of barley crop by the end of the season."
The Clarke's sowing program includes canola, vetch, barley, lupins, wheat and lentils.
"We can make a decision to go from one crop to another, we can grow anything we want to grow here because it's beautiful country," Peter said.
"We're back into lentils and they're really good to grow, they're easy to grow, the hard bit is selling it."
The Clarkes' Nhill property has recorded 96.5 millimetres of rain this year so far, and 37.5mm for June.
AgriBusiness Consulting Group assessor Marty Colbert, Nhill, said a rain system travelling south from Broome, NSW, could bring the Nhill region about another 20mm of rain within the next fortnight.
The Bureau of Meteorology's Nhill Aerodrome weather station has recorded 43.8mm of rain for June.
Mr Colbert said the Clarkes were in a great position for the remainder of the season.
"I can't see why this season can't be a 10 out of 10 to be honest," he said.
"We've got our soil tests, we've got our fertiliser plan, we know how much urea we're going to have to put on, we're already up to our second spread in some paddocks.
"Everything is lining up."
Meanwhile, Kaniva sheep grazier Steven Hobbs changed his focus to livestock, which returned a greater profit on his land.
He managed about 1200 sheep including replacements, and used his paddocks for rye, lucerne, barley, oats, vetch, peas, mustard and tillage radish.
"I'd say [this year] is in the top 20 per cent," Mr Hobbs said.
"We've had green feed all the way through our lambing, lambs were dropping onto green feed which normally doesn't happen at this time of the year."
He said they redesigned their lambing paddocks as part of their sheep enterprise, with electric fencing for fox control.
He said his light, sandy soils and clay land was frost-prone, and he dedicated a block to planting cover crops with a mixture of winter-active plants, and another block for perennial crops.
"We're quietly optimistic, we at least have a moisture reserve and a profile but for a long long time we've been running on the growing season's rainfall," he said.
"This year is the first year that I haven't sown any cover crop, I'll go through and be undersowing some vetch.
"With the early breaks, and last year we had quite a bit of water damage so we bailed the oats which shook during windrowing and all of that seed has germinated now.
"Now we have all of this beautiful feed."
He said they had about 155mm of rain this year.
Yannock mixed-farmer Michael Dart said he received about 27mm of rain in the past week and mostly finished his sowing program.
He said his program was similar to the past year, which included vetch for sheep feed, canola, beans, wheat, barley and peas.
Mr Dart also manages 2000 ewes and is marking about 400 lambs this week.
He said his land had a full soil moisture profile and his crops were going well.
"We're probably at about average [rainfall] I reckon, we were a bit worried about the dry spell but then it started raining and it hasn't stopped," he said.
"We've had a reasonably good run, they've come up pretty well."
He said an ongoing job included red spider management, which had started populating in his crops.
"They suck the guts out of [the crop], it goes pale," Mr Dart said.
"[Pest numbers] depend on the weather, some years they do well and other years we don't have any troubles, you've always got a few red spiders around."
The pest, red-legged earth mites, take about two weeks to hatch in ideal conditions and are active in cool weather between April and November.
Mr Dart said they started sowing on Anzac Day and had one paddock of barley left.
"We're just hopeful for a good year, really, we always are," he said.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
