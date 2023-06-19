Stock & Land
Bairnsdale's better steers up by between $100-200 a head

By Andrew Miller
Updated June 19 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 10:28am
Bill Wyndham & Co auctioneer Colin Jones says steers were probably $150-200 a head dearer. Agents said end-of-financial year considerations may have driven the market, on what was a smaller yarding. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Prices at the fortnightly Bairnsdale store sale increased by between $100-200 a head, with agents saying end-of-financial year buyers appeared to have pushed up the market.

