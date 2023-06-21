All eastern states lamb indicators fell at the end of last week and during this week's early trade.
Carcase price averages were below 570 cents a kilogram carcase weight on Monday night, according to Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service.
Mutton prices dropped again as they became caught up in cheaper prices being offered.
This was due to a glut of meat waiting in containers for prospective buyers.
The industry ponders what will happen as we move through winter and new-season lambs begin to appear.
Processors are now getting old lambs cheap, and it comes as another wave of lambs are expected at Wagga Wagga, NSW, on Thursday.
Producers who had been waiting for prices to improve are now at the crossroads, forced to sell stock before they start to cut two teeth.
It has been a tough season for producers price-wise who had speculated on premium prices for heavy, old lambs this winter.
It's become cold and wet and some producers have been forced to shear some lambs twice.
The market trend is now threatening producers' confidence on the eve of young lambs hitting markets in NSW.
There is always a big sell-off of lighter-weight suckers July and August that will require keen restocking support.
The value of a store lamb is difficult to predict with prices extremely volatile across eastern Australia.
The price correction at opening markets on Monday echoed loudly.
Prices were tugged back $10-$30 a head at Bendigo, Corowa, NSW, and Dubbo, NSW.
Enquiry from exporters for heavy lambs was notably subdued, with some exporters placing one bid and then walking.
This was strong evidence exporters have ample supply.
Numbers were up slightly at Bendigo after there was no sale last Monday due to a King's Birthday public holiday.
Quality was quoted as plainer across trade and light-weight categories.
Adding to the market's uncertainty was a lack of depth in the buying gallery, with just five buyers in attendance.
Trade lambs lost $15-$20 with lambs weighing 21-24kg making from $122-$138 to average 548c/kg cwt.
Heavy lambs weighing 26-30kg showed a big price variance, with rates ranging from $139-$203.
Lambs weighing more than 30kg topped at $208.
Meanwhile, lamb numbers were back by 4081 head at Ballarat to 27199.
Quality was good again, but not all domestic or export buyers were in attendance.
Buyers operated in a cheaper market with heavy lambs unchanged to $8 cheaper.
Trade lambs lacked support, falling $12 -$15, to average 589c/kg cwt.
Mutton dipped $10-$20.
