A big water licence is the major attraction for a large lucerne operation which has hit the market in the South East of South Australia.
Almost 1500 megalitres of irrigation licenced from secure underground supplies is the lure for Urara across its 436 hectares (1076 acres) at Willalooka, between Keith and Padthaway.
The family owners have used this water guarantee to create a lucerne seed and hay powerhouse over the past 65 years.
Urara already enjoys the Limestone Coast's 500mm annual average rainfall.
The property has about 100ha (247 acres) of laser levelled flood irrigation sown to lucerne for hay and seed.
Four irrigation bores supply the 1485 megalitre licence including delivery supplement.
Two bores are powered by three phase motors and the other two by diesel.
Soils are mostly flat brown to grey loams over limestone.
The remainder are undulating grey loams over limestone and clay with some native vegetation and tree lots for stock shelter.
Pastures consist of lucerne, clovers, ryegrass and Phalaris across 34 well fenced main paddocks.
Bore water supplies the stock troughs.
The sale also includes a three-bedroom renovated homestead from Mount Gambier stone with pool and tennis court in a park like setting.
It has a three-stand shearing shed with mesh yards, large hay, machinery and other shedding.
Other improvements include timber and steel cattle yards.
Elders agents say Urara is a "very rare opportunity" to acquire such a versatile and drought-proof holding with such a large water licence in the state's South East.
Expressions of interest close on July 14.
For more information contact Michael Lind from Elders Real Estate on 0408 892362.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
