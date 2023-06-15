A man has been flown to the Alfred Hospital after a Wendouree collision involving a car and the dirt bike he was riding.
The accident was reported at 9.14pm Thursday at the corner of Grevillea Road and Montgomery Street.
Ambulance Victoria said the rider - believed to be in his 30s - was treated for lower body injuries and flown to Melbourne in a stable condition.
Two CFA trucks from Wendouree and a vehicle from Ballarat City (FRV station 67) were called to the scene to help clear debris and clean up fuel leaking from the bike.
The area was declared safe at 9.25pm.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
