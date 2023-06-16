Heifers have again struggled to sell at Ballarat, with sales - and prices - continuing last month's downward trend.
Agents yarded 2389 head of steers, heifers and cows and calves.
The 1651 steers sold from $200-$1980 a head, or for an average of 348 cents a kilogram to a high of 426c/kg.
The 656 heifers sold for between 119-348c/kg, or $200-1520/hd.
The majority of steers weighed between 330-400kg, selling for 129-390c/kg, or $470-1460/hd.
Lighter steers, 200-280kg, sold to 425c/kg, or a top of $1120/hd.
"Unfortunately, the price is just as it is, at the moment," he said.
"It was between 300-400 cents a kilogram, but there were calves slipping under that rate - that's when things a really, really getting tough."
He said limited support from northern buyers was hurting markets.
"They seem to be getting drier and drier by the week and it's almost an oversupply situation."
Mr McConachy said something like 10,000 head of cattle had been sold this week - "it's just too many.
There was "not much love in anything, to be honest.
"Considering we are back $1000 a head, on average, on what it would have been six months ago, there is no joy in anything," he said.
"It's a hell of a drop."
Regular commission buyers Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW and Campbell Ross, Melbourne, were also bidding throughout the sale.
Local agents made up the remainder of the gallery, but Gippslanders and northern buyers were notably absent.
"There was a sprinkle of agents, from all over, I suppose, but there was no huge supporter base," Mr McConachy said.
"If we can pick up a couple of hundred bucks on where it was today, it's probably going to be a good result.
"But it's going to take some time to get back to where we were."
Elders Ballarat territory sales manager James Gadd said the grown steers were "probably a little bit cheaper on last month," but still sold reasonably well..
"The weaner cattle sold a little bit dearer than last month, they were making anywhere 400-420c/kg," he said.
"The heifers were a fair bit cheaper and that was tough going in the office - they could have been anywhere from $100-150 a head on last month."
"They were hard going - but its just where the market it is at the moment."
There was not the desire to buy heifers, as there was two years ago.
Nutrien Ballarat livestock manager Xavier Shanahan said there was plenty of interest from south-east SA on the weaner cattle.
"There was a bit of local and western district interest and a couple of commission buyers had decent orders," Mr Shanahan said.
"There was a bit of a spread there.
"Everything was softer from last month, most notably the lighter heifers."
Heifers weighing between 200-280kg sold in a range from 133-299c/kg, or $370-810/hd.
Those weighing 280-330kg sold for between 133-318c/kg, or $380-1010/hd.
"We have got used to heifers at $800-900, well they were back another $100 again, so that was probably the toughest part of the day," he said.
Steer weaners were marginally cheaper than last month.
"You have got to have an end game with them, you might stand there and think they are cheap , but you can take them out to a weight and you have to then find a market for them - and they might still be cheap," he said.
"It will probably take a big break of weather in NSW to maybe help it, but everyone is a bit cautious up there with the outlook for dry times."
Ormond Farming sold five Angus steers, 605kg, for $1980 or 327c/kg.
Ormond also sold a pen of 10 steers, 510kg, for $1790 or 350c/kg.
W Fawcett sold 11 High Spa-blood steers, 553kg, for $1890 or 341c/kg.
Fawcett also sold 13, av 490kg, for $1760 or 359c/kg.
Jolimont sold 23 Te Mania-blood steers, 557kg, for $1950 or 350c/kg.
Laurelville sold nine Murdeduke-blood steers, 506kg, for $1760 or 347c/kg.
KW and WH McManus sold five steers, 514kg, for $1170 or 227c/kg.
A Karinfsky sold 11 Emperor-blood steers, 483kg, for $1650 or 341c/kg.
R Hayes sold 14 Banquet and Adameluca-blood steers, 465kg, for $1620 or 348c/kg.
MP Callan sold eight Angus steers, 18 months, 490kg, for $1650 or 336c/kg.
Riversdale sold 13 steers, 528kg, for $1500 or 284c/kg
Nebpak Enterprises sold 27 Franc-blood steers, 433kg, for $1580 or 364c/kg.
LK and AE Cocking sold 10 steers, 357kg for $1230 or 344c/kg.
MG and LA Toohey sold 16 steers, 399kg, for $1460 or 365c/kg.
Kelso sold 20 Anvil-blood steers, 365kg, for $1370 or 375c/kg.
E and A Stephens sold 11 Franc-blood steers, 390kg, for $1400 or 358c/kg.
Shipwreck Coast Farms sold 24 Murdeduke-blood steers, 337kg, for $1300 or 386c/kg.
Warrawidgee sold 17 Francs-blood steers, 333kg, for $1300 or 390c/kg.
Northwest Flowers sold 13 Langi Kal Kal-blood steers, 387kg, for $1330 or 343c/kg.
LA Rose sold 14 Banquet-blood steers, 340kg, for $1300 or 382c/kg.
Elwood Park sold 40 Pathfinder-blood steers, 314kg, for $1250 or 398c/kg.
Weatherly Downs sold 25 Barwidgee and Murdeduke-blood steers, 265kg, for $1120 or 422c/kg.
Crossroads sold 13 Paringa-blood steers, 311kg, for $1240 or 398c/kg.
Tiarna Angus sold 9 steers, 285kg, for $1100 or 385c/kg.
Welsh Ag sold seven Dollar-blood steers, 282kg for $1000 or 354c/kg.
L Gilmore sold 13 Banquet-blood steers, 283kg, for $1000 or 353c/kg.
Warrawidgee sold 16 Francs-blood heifers, 355kg, for $1020 or 287c/kg.
PG and M Tallent sold 11 heifers, 388kg, for $1250 or 322c/kg.
Travis Young sold nine Weatherly and Adamaleuca-blood heifers, 422kg, for $1380 or 327c/kg.
Riversdale sold five heifers 411kg, for $870 or 211c/kg.
J and T Bolton sold 15 Barwidgee-blood heifers, 305kg, for $720 or 236c/kg.
Elwood sold 23 Pathfinder-blood heifers, 262kg, for $750 or 286c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 45, 310kg, for $930 or 308c/kg.
L Gilmore sold 10 Banquet-blood heifers, 259kg, for $700 or 270c/kg.
Fawcett sold 10 heifers, 461kg, for $1450 or 314c/kg.
Glen McKechnie sold 12 heifers, 362kg, for $1170 or 322c/kg.
North West Flowers sold 17 heifers, 365kg, for $1110 or 304c/kg.
La Rose sold 13 heifers, 326kg, for $800 or 245c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
