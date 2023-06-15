Stock water is generally not much of a problem for farmers in the high rainfall Warrnambool district.
It would be even less of a concern for the owner of Peregrine Lakes.
Just 20 minutes north-east of Warrnambool, the grazing farm on 63 hectares (157 acres) includes three natural lakes and two dams.
Problem solved.
With an annual average rainfall of around 750mm in these parts, Peregrine Lakes is being marketed by Gleeson Real Estate as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Agent Jeremy Gleeson says historic photographs show even in the driest of years, the lakes on the property contained water, where other nearby water bodies had visibly dried out.
Today the property's owner is running cattle across the lush country which is also suggested to be well suited as a dairy out paddock.
While it is zoned farming, a council application could be made to locate a home there to take in the views of this virtual sanctuary.
Peregrine Lakes has six paddocks with new internal fencing and gates.
There are steel stockyards and stock troughs.
Power is available from several points across the property including three-phase.
There are native and Cyprus shelterbelts throughout the property.
A shipping container has been moved to the property for storage with a small dwelling used for an office/tearoom.
If wildlife is your thing, naturally enough the lakes has a resident Peregrine falcon with nesting box and the lakes are home to fish and turtles.
One of the lakes adjoins a neighbouring property.
Expressions of interest close on July 12.
For more information contact Mr Gleeson on 0431 767855.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
