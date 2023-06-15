Agents say the fortnightly Mortlake store sale has kept pace with other markets, around Victoria.
Elders Mortlake livestock manager David Patterson said he thought steers between 250 and 320 kilograms sold to strong competition.
"They probably remained firm, on a fortnight ago," Mr Patterson said.
"Once you dropped under the 250kg I thought there was probably a cheaper trend, maybe 15 or 20 cents a kilogram.
"On the heifers, I thought there was maybe a little bit more competition on them, so they were possibly 10-15c/kg higher on the better bred females, especially the ones going back to a bull."
Agents yarded 4656 head of steers and heifers.
Prices ranged from 150-438 cents a kilogram for the 2036 weaner steers sold; for the 725 heifers the price range was 150c/kg to 356c/kg.
That equated to a price-per-head range of $375-$1541 for steers and $364-$1021 for heifers.
For grown steers, the price ranged from $1184/hd - or 294c/kg - topping out at $1875, or 388c/kg.
Grown heifers ranged from $968-$1475/hd, or 200-340c/kg.
Purchasers of the heavier steers, included Teys, Charlton, Thomas Foods International, local livestock agents, Ray White Rural, Albury, NSW and South Australian agent Thomas, Degaris and Clarkson, Penola.
Miller, Whan and John, Mount Gambier and PPHS, Penola, and Gippsland agents also bought cattle.
Mr Patterson said commission buyers Duncan Brown, Albury, and Campbell Ross, Melbourne were active and the feedlots "were all there and chipping away."
"Locals have sold their heavier cattle now and are happy to put some lighter cattle back in the paddock," he said.
"We are having a good season
"There's is grass about, it's borderline wet - the next two or three weeks will tell us where we are at.
"We are hitting winter with a good feed wedge in front of us, but obviously the job is tricky at the moment."
Nutrien Warrnambool auctioneer Josh McDonald said the bulk of the yarding was spring-drop calves, with 800 drafted by Moyne Falls, Macarthur.
"I think the market held up pretty well, it was tough in places, particularly pretty early on the grown cattle," he said.
"Last sale, that was pretty solid, so it's certainly come off the boil there
" I thought our weaner cattle probably still held up okay.
"Like everywhere there is not a lot of weight in these spring-drop calves, that's where you fall into a bit of a hole."
There had not been a lot of "guts" in the feed, which was probably having the biggest impact, he said.
"People are selling cattle now because its cold and it's getting to the middle of winter," he said.
"I thought our heifers held up really well, on what I was expecting - those Moyne Falls heifers were making more than 400c/kg, we haven't seen that in the last couple of months."
The feedlots shared the spoils, even bidding down to the heavy weaner cattle.
READ MORE:
CA McGrath sold 11 steers, 579kg, for $1824 or 315c/kg.
TB and Voight Merrett sold 24 grown Te Mania-blood steers, 560kg, for $1875 or 335c/kg.
A second pen of 52, ave 504kg, sold for $1756 or 348c/kg.
Colin Goldsworthy Trust sold 32 Te Mania-blood steers, 391kg, for $1446 or 370c/kg.
McCrabb Enterprises sold 17 Banquet and AI-blood steers, 348kg, for $1316 or 378c/kg.
BJ and NJ Gleeson sold eight Banquet-blood steers, 392kg, for $1411 or 360c/kg.
Silverhills sold 20 Banquet-blood steers, 356kg, for 1359 or 382c/kg.
They also sold 18, av 291kg, for $1152 or 396/c/kg.
A third pen of 25, 252kg, sold for $903 or 358c/kg.
V and C Goy sold 35 Rangan-blood steers, 317kg, for $1136 or 358c/kg.
The Ridge sold 40 Te Mania and Pathfinder-blood steers, 318kg, for $1284 or 404c/kg.
They also sold a draft of 66 steers, 287kg, for $1119 or 390c/kg.
Castlemaddie sold 12 Weeran-blood steers, 313kg, for $1139 or 364c/kg.
South Boorook sold 18 Texas and Millah Murrah-blood steers, 288kg, for $1192 or 420c/kg.
They also sold 16, av 287kg, for $1256 or 428c/kg.
Granite Ridge Pastoral sold a pen of eight steers, 382kg, for $1443 or 378c/kg.
Emu Flats sold 11 Banquet-blood steers, 351kg, for $1312 or 374c/kg.
AAA Contracting sold 13 Boonaroo-blood steers, 334kg, for $1295 or 388c/kg.
Fernbank sold 19 steers, 282kg, for $1082 or 384c/kg.
Hopkins Ridge sold 12 Dollar-blood sters, 291kg, for $913 or 314c/kg.
Moyne Falls Partnership sold the first pen of its draft, 17, av 262kg, for $986 or 376c/kg.
Their seconds, 25, av 242kg, sold for $936 or 386c/kg.
M and M Thom sold 18 Banquet-blood steers, 430kg, for $1541 or 358c/kg.
Yan Yan Gurt sold 16 Weeran-blood steers, 323kg, for $1156 or 358c/kg.
Netherway sold 27 Banquet and Claremont-blood steers, 273kg, for $1130 or 414c/kg.
A second pen of 17, 257kg, sold for $1061 or 412c/kg.
Silverhill sold 24 grown heifers, 323kg, for $968 or 300c/kg.
Banuke Pastoral sold 24 Ballangeich-blood heifers, 468kg, for $1475 or 315c/kg.
The Sisters Pastoral sold nine Glenavon, Wattletop and Murdeduke-blood heifers, 381kg, for $1164 or 305c/kg.
Langualac sold 14 Chiltern Park-blood heifers, 430kg, for $1333 or 310c/kg.
Moyne Falls Partnership sold 20 heifers, 294kg, for $662 or 324c/kg.
Mahogany View sold 38 heifers, 256kg, for $733 or 286c/kg.
Ennerdale sold 15 heifers, 309kg, for $842 or 272c/kg.
Beeftree sold nine Mt William-blood heifers, 317kg, for $1021 or 322c/kg.
Elandery Lodge sold 18 heifers, 383kg, for $1250 or 326c/kg.
Hallyburton Farms sold 14 Texas blood heifers, 357kg, for $1164 or 326c/kg.
Tesbury Partnership sold 18 Coolana-blood heifers, 309kg, for $951 or 326c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.