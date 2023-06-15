Stock & Land

Authorities hunt culprit after duck shot with arrow

By Adrian Black
June 15 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A native wood duck shot with an arrow in northwest Victoria died during surgery to save the animal. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
A native wood duck shot with an arrow in northwest Victoria died during surgery to save the animal. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Authorities are on the hunt after a native wood duck was found shot with an arrow in northwest Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.