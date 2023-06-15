What can you expect from a field day in 2023?

Field Days provide an insight into Australia's agricultural industry.Picture Shutterstock

A 'Field Day' is an expansive, educational trade show for agricultural farming and equipment, with an emphasis on modernised equipment, demonstrations and processes to enable one to grow their farming business.

Think, the Royal Show of farming (minus the fairy floss).

But what can you expect from a Field Day in 2023?

With the focus usually moved away from livestock, Field Days provide an insight into Australia's agricultural industry. You will see the latest in sustainability of agriculture, professionals in every realm of farming and find out what's new in the market in 2023.

Farmers can expect to gain a wealth of knowledge from this producer-focused gathering. Through networking you can evaluate your own agribusiness practices and clarify methods of growth of your business.

Here's a list of what to expect from a Field Day:

1. Professionals in the fields of pasture, cropping, fertiliser, dairying and economics giving anecdotal accounts and valuable advice. There's usually time for an in-depth Q&A at the end, so come with questions prepared.

2. New technology largely aimed at sustainable farming; think remote watering systems, drones, and sensor technologies that monitor electric fences, soil moisture, livestock, weather and tanks.

3. Farm machinery, light industrial equipment, motor vehicles and motor bikes, all terrain vehicles, and information on the latest in harvesting machinery and produce sorters.

4. Demonstrations that showcase new technologies under farmer's conditions.

5. Agricultural Finance vendors offer advice and multiple financial planning options to help you expand your business.

6. Pest and weed control solutions.

7. Online marketing experts to guide you through the digital marketing world.

8. Latest equipment and Infrastructure, including irrigation equipment, water tanks, sheds, warehouses, garages and barns.

9. Government departments such as the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, Melbourne Water and Energy Safe Victoria amongst others.

Some events will promote additional entertainment, activities for kids, and various stallholders selling local produce, clothing and craft. Be sure to check each specific event's program to see which extra goodies they may be offering. To find an event near you, have a look at this farming Field Days calendar for 2023.

Some of the most notable Field Days in Australia are:

The Commonwealth Bank AgQuip Event

AgSmart Expo

Wagin Woolorama

Primex Primary Industry Exhibition

Why attend a field day?

There are considerable stakes for exhibitors at Field Day events; there are vast networking opportunities and advice from a range of experts can highlight specific management practices to facilitate growth.

Field Days also encourage exhibitors to reconnect with their customers on a face-to-face basis, and conduct a comparative review of their business model.

