The 64th National Shorthorn Show and Sale kicked off in Dubbo on Tuesday, with around 200 people attending the dinner that night.
The Land's Rebecca Nadge was on deck to capture photos from the event.
It turned out to be a big couple of days at the show with a record tumbling on Wednesday.
A Shorthorn bull sold for six figures on an exciting day.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock and Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
