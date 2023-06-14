A South Gippsland farm block has been evenly split in two for sale but at different prices.
The high rainfall grazing land at Loch, about 14km north-west of Korumburra, is selling in two distinct parcels.
Both are 40 hectares (99 acres) but one has a suggested selling price of $1.5 million and the other $1.25 million.
A suggested price of more than $15,000/ac for one, $12,260/ac the other.
Cutting the 200 acre block into two opens them up to lifestylers - Loch is just over 100km from Melbourne.
And of course, a farmer could buy them both.
The more expensive block has five dams, seven paddocks plus the cattle and sheep yards.
The adjacent cheaper block also has five dams, eight paddocks and the shearing shed, plus yards.
Both front the Loch-Poowong Road and receive an annual average rainfall of around 1000mm.
The other thing they both share is the agents, Elders Real Estate are taking both parcels to market.
And the selling campaign suggests both blocks could be bought by the same buyer and joined back up.
The first more expensive block includes panoramic views of the Loch Valley and Poowong district and a small winter creek.
Agents say it provides a perfect lifestyle opportunity subject to council approval for a home.
It has good fencing, a treed gully area
The "cheaper" block offers lifestyle possibilities but continued top quality grazing for fattening/breeding of cattle or sheep, a dairy turnout or even horses.
Across three titles, it has frontage to the Bass River and sheltered creek flats, undulating terrain and hillier landscapes.
It has a two-stand shearing shed, undercover cattle yards and sheep yards.
"Opportunities to acquire land in this highly sought-after area are exceptionally rare," the agents say.
For more information contact Don Olden on 0417 805312 or Katrina Griggs on 0428 571083.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
