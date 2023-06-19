Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Live sheep exports slide as countries find other trade partners

Victoria Nugent
By Victoria Nugent
June 19 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has released its May live exports data.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry has released its May live exports data.

Live sheep exports experienced a boost in May as exporters prepared for the annual summer moratorium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Nugent

Victoria Nugent

National sheep and wool writer

National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.