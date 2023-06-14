Stock & Land
State government yet to spend all its road flood damage funding

Andrew Miller
Andrew Miller
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:08am, first published 10:04am
Roads Minister Melissa Horne has told a parliamentary committee since 2014 the government had invested $30 billion on almost 450 new road projects across the state. Picture supplied
The state government has admitted it has only spent $141 million of the $165m, set aside for road repairs, after last October's floods.

