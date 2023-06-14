The state government has admitted it has only spent $141 million of the $165m, set aside for road repairs, after last October's floods.
Roads Minister Melissa Horne told the parliamentary Public Accounts and Estimates Committee budget hearing, since 2014 the government had invested $30 billion on almost 450 new road projects across the state.
She said $5.7b had been spent on maintaining and strengthening the road network since the government came to office.
Among the money allocated in this year's budget was $2.8 billion to maintain and strengthen road networks.
That included flood recovery works.
But Gippsland South National MP Danny O'Brien asked if the $165 million, set aside for flood recovery, had been spent.
The Department of Transport and Planning secretary Paul Younis said 1600kms of roads had been completed so far.
"The $165m was initially allocated to get us through some of those really early challenging areas we had and we used it across those flood areas to get those roads open and do a range of repairs
"We are also working through insurance, so there will be insurance money we need to look at and federal funding, through the Flood Recovery Program.
"We need to get all the data to support those claims and I suspect it will be more than $165m [that will be] spent on that program, when we collect all those funds together."
He said the department would go back to government, if more money was needed.
Mr O'Brien asked what money had been set aside in the budget for flood recovery.
"I can't find anywhere where there is money in the budget for flood recovery, going forward," he said.
"The Victorian Transport Association says a billion was needed to fix roads, post floods, the MAV talked about $320m for local council roads alone," Mr O'Brien said.
"How can there not be any additional money in this budget for flood recovery works, for roads?
"Where is the additional funding, for flood recovery works, in this year's budget?"
Ms Horne said there was still money to be spent out of the original $165m.
"We have adopted a long-term strategy and a 10-year funding horizon for road maintenance, with $770m allocated this year," she said.
"So far, there have been 808 km of pavement repair has been done, this ranges from clearing debris, to pothole repair to much more complex treatments, such as major patchment works and resurfacing."
She said as of May, nearly 1700kms of flood recovery activities had been completed.
"We have been able to do more than 500kms of roadside recovery works, 73km of drainage works and nine kms of full road pavement rehabilitation - and more than 116,000 potholes have been fixed," she said.
Mr O'Brien said the previous NSW government had provided $500 million for councils for flood recovery, but it appeared Victoria had not "provided a single cent."
Ms Horne said that was not true
Mr Younis said the government was working with councils to understand the full extent of the flood damage and was putting together funding packages for them.
"We are not in a position yet to do a full assessment of our roads - this is where we failed in our response to floods and disasters in previous times because we didn't have the data," he said.
"We have asked the government if we can do a full assessment of the structural integrity of the roads, because what we do know is that what you see on the surface in the first days and weeks of a flood, is not the full impact."
He said 8500km of roads had been assessed to determine their structural integrity.
"We are working through that data with the Australian Road Research Board and analysing that data, in doing the modelling so we can be sure, when we go to our insurance companies, when we go to the federal government, we have got the full picture of what the funding requirement is for our road network and recovery from the floods."
