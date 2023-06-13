Stock & Land
GMW is taking its 2024-28 pricing submission on the road

June 13 2023 - 4:00pm
Goulburn-Murray Water is holding a series of workshops and seminars to explain its planned pricing strategy. Picture by Andrew Miller
Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is hitting the road to speak to customers about its proposed 2024-28 pricing submission.

