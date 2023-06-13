Goulburn-Murray Water (GMW) is hitting the road to speak to customers about its proposed 2024-28 pricing submission.
GMW is required to develop a pricing submission every four years.
The submission outlines the proposed prices and service levels customers can expect for the next regulatory period.
GMW Customers and Stakeholders general manager Kate Biglin encouraged customers to have their say.
"From June to August, we want to ensure that every GMW customer has the opportunity to provide their feedback on our proposed pricing submission," Ms Biglin said.
"We will be holding face-to-face drop-in sessions across our region and several online as well.
"Customers also have the option of calling GMW to organise a one-on-one appointment with a customer relationship coordinator to be taken through the proposals and surveys relevant to them."
She said the development of the pricing submission, every four years, was an important milestone.
It outlined prices GMW proposed to apply for that regulatory period and set out service levels and values that customers could expect to receive.
Throughout June, July and August, GMW would be holding drop-in sessions and workshops across the region to provide all customers with the opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions on GMW's proposed prices and services.
There will also be various topic-specific workshops held, allowing more in-depth discussions with GMW staff.
A full list of drop-in sessions and workshops including locations can be found at yoursay.gmwater.com.au.
GMW will submit its pricing submission to the Essential Services Commission (ESC) in September 2023.
The ESC will review the submission and release their pricing determination for further engagement with GMW customers.
