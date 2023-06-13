Massive crowds gathered in Casterton over the weekend for the 27th Casterton Kelpie Muster and Australia's Premier Working Dog Auction.
Starting on Saturday, June 10, the weekend kicked off with a festival to celebrate one of Australia's top working dog breeds and a Kelpie demonstration and auction on Sunday.
Casterton Kelpie Association president Karen Stephens said the turn-out was incredible and expectations for the weekend were well exceeded.
"It would have been the largest crowd we've ever had at the auction and when demonstrations started at 9.30am the hay bales around the arena were chock-a-block full of people," Ms Stephens said.
"We never know going into the weekend just what's going to happen, but the rain held off and we had a fabulous day on Saturday [and Sunday]."
The auction cleared more than $316,000 worth of premier working dogs from across Australia, with top-price dog, Beloka Rumble from Caruana Kelpies Stud, Penshurt.
Ms Stephens said the young male demo'd really well prior to the sale, extending her congratulations to Caruana Kelpies Stud on their top price.
The two-year-old trained, red and tan, Kelpie sold for $25,000, with Caruana stud principal Ash Caruana setting the reserve at $17,000 he was well surprised with the final bid.
"I put a reserve I thought he was worth, but I definitely didn't think he was going to make what he did and top the auction," Mr Caruana said.
"Stock prices are pretty low at the moment and it was a bit of unknown on how the auction was going to go, but here was plenty of activity on AuctionsPlus the week prior, which gave us some confidence."
Trained to work both sheep and cattle, Mr Caruana said Beloka Rumble ticked a lot of boxes and was a great all-rounder who was calm in the paddock but had plenty of bark in the yard.
"His nature was really good, he loved pats, loved kids and so was a very versatile dog," Mr Caruana said.
Beloka Rumble will be heading to a Kelpie stud in East Seymour, where the buyer was looking for a sire for his own stud with plans to breed with him.
Caruana Kelpies Stud has been attending Casterton for a few years now, with this their third year in attendance they're very pleased with their results.
Regular attendees at the auction, Beloka Kelpie Stud, Welshpool were also back this year, and Ms Stephens said stud principal Paul Mcphail sold a 16-week-old for $11,000
"Paul is a regular and has been with us since 2000, so it's his 23rd year at Casterton and he breeds some of those prized working dogs each year," Ms Stephens said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
