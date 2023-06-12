A Victorian government consultative committee on river constraints is expected to deliver its report in October, this year.
The Victorian Constraints Measures Program committee, chaired by former Agriculture Minister Pat McNamara, is made up of traditional owners, landowners, irrigators, community, council and government representatives.
Water Minister Harriet Shing told the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee hearing into the state budget the committee was assessing the potential benefits of the constraints strategy, in the context of managing risks.
It would then report on how best to engage with the broader community, Ms Shing said.
"With constraints projects, we can achieve 98 per cent of our obligations and commitments under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan by June 30, 2025," she said.
"Due to the flooding in October, last year, the consultative committee meetings were paused, but they have since recommenced and are on track for completion in October.
"The project will be implemented and operational by June 30, next year
"Any constraints program will need to be complimented with a works program such as the flood plain restoration project, to enable those watering events at environmental sites."
Ms Shing said negotiations with the commonwealth on the Sustainable Diversion Limit Adjustment Mechanism were continuing.
The Basin Plan sets sustainable diversion limits, which is how much water can be used in the Murray-Darling Basin, while leaving enough water to sustain natural ecosystems.
To provide flexibility, the Basin Plan includes a mechanism to adjust sustainable diversion limits.
The mechanism requires a suite of projects to be implemented - some projects allow Basin Plan environmental outcomes to be achieved with less water.
"These projects are incredibly important to make sure we are safeguarding the future health of our floodplains, floodplains are an incredibly abundant and important part of our landscapes," Ms Shing said.
"The technology is not new, there's pumps and regulators, this is inconspicuous infrastructure in the landscape.
Negotiations with the commonwealth were continuing to secure the future "of those really important projects," Ms Shing said.
The Victorian and NSW governments have sought an extension of the time required to complete the SDLAMs.
But Greens Melbourne MP Ellen Sandell said it appeared there was no funding for the return of more water to the environment in the budget.
"The four largest floodplain restoration projects that were going to deliver about 60GL of environmental water have been halted," she said.
"How does the government plan to make up that remaining 60GL of water for the environment if those SDLAMs have been halted and buybacks are still off the table?"
Ms Shing said she was hopeful the government could negotiate with the commonwealth to achieve delivery of those projects.
"We have submitted all our water plans on time, and we have done the work we need to do to deliver 95 per cent of our commitments under the Basin Plan.
"We have achieved more, by way of return of environmental water than any other jurisdiction."
Ms Sandell said a looming El Nino could have consequences for the environment.
"Hoping it will rain doesn't seem like a great strategy," she told the committee.
Ms Shing said in asking for an additional two years to complete the projects, the government had taken the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods into account.
"Despite the Murray Basin Plan, and the authority [Murray Darling Basin Authority] not recognising them, they were significant intervening factors in the ways these works could be delivered," she said.
She said there was water reserved for the environment, with the 2021-22 "take" report showing there was still 8675GL available.
"Environmental water is being taken at a lesser rate," she said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.