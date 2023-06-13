Stock & Land
Home/Property

Incredible price of $272,480 per acre tipped for farm land being squeezed by our biggest cities

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated June 13 2023 - 11:15am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
This piece of farm land along the busy highway between Melbourne and Geelong is still bordered by productive market gardens. Pictures from Knight Frank
This piece of farm land along the busy highway between Melbourne and Geelong is still bordered by productive market gardens. Pictures from Knight Frank

A piece of Victoria's richest market garden country to the west of Melbourne is on the market for around $100 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.