Police have discovered a car held together with gaffer tape and cable ties after the speeding car was stopped at western Victoria late Friday night.
Police have alleged the 25-year-old Mount Gambier man was driving at 146kmh in an 80kmh zone on the Western Highway near Beaufort.
Ballarat Highway Patrol officers allegedly observed a car speeding on the highway in Middle Creek, near the Goulds Lane intersection, about 11.45pm Friday.
Police followed the vehicle as it allegedly swerved between lanes and stopped the vehicle in Beaufort.
Police inspected the vehicle and found the rear windscreen was shattered and the radiator was held together with the engine using duct tape and cable ties.
The 25-year-old Mount Gambier man had his licence immediately suspended and will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date.
The vehicle was impounded at a cost $1625.
"It's completely unacceptable that people think they can just blast through at whatever speed," Sen.-Sgt Paul Maslunka: said.
"We'll be using every means at our disposal this weekend to try and keep the road trauma down."
This vehicle intercept is part of Operation Regal, a state-wide high visibility road policing operation over the King's birthday long weekend.
The focus of the operation will be on excessive or inappropriate speed, impaired driving, seatbelt non-compliance, driver distraction, disobeying traffic signs, and unauthorised driving.
