A choice lifestyle property with the promise of added income is available on Warrnambool's fringe.
Melbek Farm features an architect designed four-bedroom home set on 39 hectares (96 acres) of high rainfall and fertile country.
A striking north facing four bedroom architect designed home is 15km from Warrnambool with stunning design features with a delightful landscaped easy care garden setting.
Enjoy extensive indoor/ outdoor north facing living with double glazed glass expanses framing relaxing garden and rural aspects perfectly from every room.
The family kitchen has quality Miele appliances and stylish open plan dining with glass sliders to deck and is complimented with a huge walk in chefs pantry.
The main living room flows from a formal entrance foyer and is complete with slow combustion wood heater flowing to outdoor deck area through feature timber framed glass sliders.
The home's hydronic heating, split system and double glazing ensures year round comfort.
The productive soils have excellent pasture renovation history and impressive stock carrying capacity.
The land is subdivided into 12 main paddocks with three stud stock/horse paddocks.
Improvements include substantial shedding, double garage/shed with work shop, woodshed/tack shed and steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramp and all weather access.
The substantial fresh water tank storage also has a bonus bore on the property.
Melbek Farm is for sale through expression of interest closing on July 7.
For more information contact the agents from Charles Stewart and Co., Penny Adamson on 0407 600767, Nick Adamson on 0418 571589 and Will Lord 0434 239772.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.