An international photographer who visited Victoria on holiday and captured a photo of her father reading a copy of Stock & Land features in this week's Social Media Snapshot.
Christina Leahy was on holiday from Edinburgh, Scotland, when she took a photo of her father, Tony Leahy, on his Redesdale property in central Victoria.
"I study photography at college which I started during COVID as I had lost my job," Ms Leahy said.
"I was given a brief to do an environmental portrait and as I was going home for a wee holiday, I used dad as my subject.
"My dad is a sheep farmer and he is obsessed with the Stock & Land so I managed to convince him to take a five-minute minute break so I could take his portrait."
Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
