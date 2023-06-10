A man has been rushed to hospital in Corryong by air after a tree fell on him in bushland near Tallangatta.
The man was using a chainsaw when the incident took place on Friday about 4pm.
SES, police and ambulance rescue, were called to Shelley.
A spokesperson from the SES said the 22-year-old was conscious and wasn't bleeding.
"The patient is in stable condition," the spokesperson said.
"Around 5pm the incident was marked as clear after he was lifted by a stretcher and people power in a helicopter to be taken to the hospital."
