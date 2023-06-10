Stock & Land

Foodwater rescue in Miepoll as men pulled to safety by SES

By Duncan Murray
June 10 2023 - 11:00am
Two men, 73 and 46, were rescued from floodwaters after trying to cross a "large puddle" at Miepoll. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Two men have been forced to cling for life to their submerged vehicle after driving into floodwaters overnight.

