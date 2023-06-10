Seven Victorian farmers have worked to make the right decisions for their farm energy efficiency by buying new technology.
Agriculture Victoria has made seven case studies available online about Victorian farmers who flipped an on-farm switch to save energy costs.
The case studies included solar panels and battery storage, improving greenhouse insulation, cropper energy efficiency, grape grower gains, dairy farm lowering costs, rooftop solar panels and solar water pumps.
Agriculture Victoria farm business economist Julie Harman said the case studies were developed as part of the Agriculture Energy Investment Plan, and helped improve farming profitability.
'The economic case studies consider benefits such as energy savings and co-benefits such as labour productivity, on farms across a range of agriculture industries,' she said.
READ MORE:
Ms Harman said one of the farmers, Tony McCarthy, turned the case studies into a podcast too.
"Tony arrived in Australia with just a backpack and has since been focusing on building up his business from scratch of which energy management has and is an important part," she said.
"An energy audit undertaken through the Agriculture Energy Investment Plan was a big leg up for Tony in identifying energy savings," she said.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.