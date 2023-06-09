Weaner heifer prices kicked by up to $100 a head, at the second Euroa spring-drop sale.
Agents yarded 1298 head of joined cows and heifers and spring-drop weaners.
Nutrien Euroa livestock agent Brad Gleeson said the heifer weaners were a "bit dearer" than they had been.
"The black, heifer weaners got dearer, as they got lighter, in terms of cents a kilogram, which we haven't seen - they could have been anywhere from $75-100 a head dearer on recent results," he said.
Most of the purchasers were "buying to a price."
Commission buyers Duncan Brown, Albury, NSW, and Echuca's Luke McMahon were active.
"There were people from all areas here, looking, that's for sure."
He said the recent rain would help.
"We have a season in front of us here, which is good, it gives a bit more confidence - but we are coming to the end of these good yardings of cattle, coming into winter.
"Hopefully there is a bit more optimism, going forward."
Nutrien Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney, Pakenham, agreed there had been a "lift' in heifer prices.
"The top end of the joined heifers, which were very good quality, sold extremely well," he said.
Older cows sold for processing value.
"I think, all in all, the heifer portion of the job was $100-200 dearer than we have seen at sales around the traps."
The gallery was largely made up of local agents from the Euroa area, the Goulburn Valley and north-east.
"There was no Gippsland competition," he said.
Recent rains had boosted spirits.
"It's just got a bit more of a positive vibe around it now, people are willing to take a bit of a gamble and put a few (cattle) away," he said.
About half of the unjoined cattle would be going back to the paddock for breeding, while others would be backgrounded or fattened.
"There was a fantastic run of weaner heifers," he said.
"The same lines come every year to these sales and they attract the same type of buyers."
He said there was "a bit more confidence" and the cattle deserved to achieve those prices.
Doug Ross, Lancaster, bought a pen of three Newnham-blood Black Baldys, 288kg, for $1000, or 347c/kg.
"I've been chasing them for a fair while, we like them," he said.
He said he and partner Rhonda Martin bred Herefords, "but the Black Baldys are a great cross.
"They are so quiet, it's why we bought them," he said.
JH Wall sold 17 Merridale-blood heifers, 550kg, depastured to a Merridale bull, for $2050, or 372c/kg.
They also sold seven third-fifth calvers, 712kg, for $2175 or 305c/kg.
Finley Park sold its first pen of 11 Banquet and Rennylea-blood heifers, 505kg depastured to a Connamara bull, for $1705 or 337c/kg.
Palmyra sold 11 Banquet and Claremont-blood heifers, depastured to a Kelly Angus bull, for $1820.
Blythe Airie sold 17 heifers, 512kg, depastured to a Prime Angus bull, for $1850 or 361c/kg.
A second pen of 18, 479kg, sold for $1825 or 381c/kg.
Arrowex sold 10, 22-month old Te Mania heifers, depastured to a Te Mania-blood bull, for $1325.
Provincial Valley sold eight Charolais heifers, 431kg, depastured to a Blonde d'Aquitaine bull, for $1025 or 237c/kg.
HBC Investments sold seven third-calvers, 571kg, depastured to a Marngi Park bull, for $1650 or 289c/kg.
JL Archer sold 18 second-calvers for $1100.
Kilburnie sold nine Connamara-blood cows, 717kg, depastured to a Connamara-blood bull for $1725 or 240c/kg.
Young's Gap Pastoral sold 12 Anvil-blood cows, pregnancy-tested-in-calf to a Te Mania bull, for $1550.
They sold another 10 for $1375.
Glenfern sold 13 second-calvers, 480kg, for $1600 or 333c/kg.
Tim Coonan sold nine Texas Angus heifers, 481kg, for $1350 or 280c/kg.
Glenlyon sold nine Connamara-blood heifers, 447kg, for $1250 or 279c/kg.
Strathweeney sold 20 Cluden Newry-blood heifers, 305kg, for $950 or 311c/kg.
Lynbrook sold 11 Riga-blood heifers, 310kg, for $940 or 303c/kg.
Yin Booran sold 17 Weemalah-blood heifers, 291kg, for $890 or 305c/kg.
Capelhorn sold 19 Connmara-blood heifers, 333kg, for $1020 or 306c/kg.
Forlonge Park sold 19 Connamara-blood heifers 309kg, for $930 or 300c/kg.
Buchanan Pastoral sold 17 Connamrra-blood heifers, 308kg, for $950 or 308c/kg.
Yulong sold 18 heifers, 225kg, for $690 or 306c/kg.
Tintern Pastoral sold five Te Mania-blood heifers, 156kg, for $485 or 310c/kg and a second pen of 12, 201kg, for $610 or 303c/kg.
J and W Twigg sold five Simmental heifers, 240kg, for $665 or 277c/kg.
Zannine sold eight heifers, 222kg, for $690 or 310c/kg.
Razdette Tagna sold six Connamara-blood heifers, 188kg, for $570 or 303c/kg.
AJF Corporation sold 14 Coolana-blood heifers, 224kg, for $760 or 339c/kg.
Gooram Springs, Gooram, sold 30 Millah Murrah and Prime-blood heifers, 221kg, for $820 or 371c/kg.
