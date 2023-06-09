Ambition, a passion for agriculture and a generous neighbour has led to a young Tasmanian grower to take home a Young Grower of the Year award.
Penguin, Tas, grower and West Pine Ag managing director Robert Arvier, 35, won the 2023 Corteva Agriscience Young Grower of the Year at the Horticulture Awards for Excellence.
He said he worked full-time in Victoria, but had a property in Penguin where he started a lease with his neighbour.
"About seven years ago I was working full time in Victoria and had a lifestyle property in Penguin when my neighbour, who knew I was really keen to have some ground - her husband passed away unexpectedly," he said.
"She gave me the opportunity to take on management of their hundred acres and that kickstarted everything.
"She gave me a lease that I paid in arrears instead of in advance and that's what got everything going."
Mr Arvier said he started as an agronomist after finishing his studies before he worked in business management, and eventually found his way to integrating into being on-farm.
He now produces high-value irrigated vegetables at West Pine Ag and has focused on collaboration.
The farm also operates a retail store that repurposes a by-product from a baking yeast facility to create fertiliser and stock feed.
Mr Arvier said they were going through a process to understand the farm's carbon impact and reduce waste.
"I don't think I can point to anyone in our industry that hasn't built a business without collaboration with other businesses or intergenerational wealth," he said.
"You have to develop a diverse skillset and operation to succeed unless you've inherited a sizeable portion of land and water to attract lenders.
"There's amazing young people all over the country that I think would make a huge impact but can't enter primary production - and it's something that needs to be addressed."
Corteva Agriscience Horticulture marketing manager Nick Koch said Mr Arvier had been an inspiring leader for the industry and his ambition demonstrated its ideals.
"Robert's journey has been so inspiring because it shows not just a determination to succeed but a commitment to do it in a way that embodies the best ideals of our industry - innovation, excellence and sustainability," he said.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
