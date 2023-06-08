Northern Victorian dairy farmer and processor Goulburn Valley Creamery at Kyabram has flagged adding further businesses to its recently-acquired St David Dairy operation.
Goulburn Valley Creamery chief executive Mancel Hickey told the recent Dairy Australian breakfast in Melbourne the company currently had a 2600-cow herd, over several farms, St David Dairy, Fitzroy, and a milk production facility in northern Victoria.
"High end brands is where we are going and we won't stop, over the next couple of years," Mr Hickey said.
"We have rebuilt that business, we do send that product internationally and that's probably one of the reasons we did buy it," he said.
"There are cost pressures, at the moment, interest rates are extremely high and obviously some of the premium products are at the top end of the market.
"When you go into a supermarket and see the domestic brands at a lower cost, that does give a lot of cost pressures.
"People think about whether they buy at a premium, or do they buy the generic brands."
He said social media campaigns around St David, in the past six months, had paid dividends.
"It's a very small business for us, but we liked the brand - that's probably why we bought it," he said.
He flagged several more acquisitions, "over the next few months, around that same space."
Goulburn Valley Creamery was also likely to look at non-dairy products, in the next 12 months.
"We are not looking at it at the moment, but we probably will," he said.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
