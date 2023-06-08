Stock & Land
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Pakenham cattle prices continue to tumble as restockers retreat

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders auctioneer Michael Robertson, Pakenham, and Elders livestock agent Carlo Taranto, Pakenham, at the Victorian Livestock Exchange. File photo
Elders auctioneer Michael Robertson, Pakenham, and Elders livestock agent Carlo Taranto, Pakenham, at the Victorian Livestock Exchange. File photo

Dry conditions in northern Australia have forced an oversupply of cattle ready for slaughter onto the market, causing backlogs in the southern half of the country and leading to a fierce drop in store market prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.