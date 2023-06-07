Some big rain totals have already been recorded across the state as the cold front tracks across to the east.
Rain is still falling through the north-east and now into Gippsland just a day after the Bureau of Meteorology upgraded its El Nino alert, expected to influence the state's weather in spring and summer.
More than 50mm was recorded in many districts, particularly in the north of the state yesterday.
Flood warnings have been issued by BOM for parts of northern Victoria with an initial flood warning for the Goulburn River, Seven and Castle Creeks, Kiewa River, Ovens River and King River.
The bureau says six-hourly rainfall totals of 30mm-50 mm are still likely across the north and east of the state today clearing the state by the afternoon.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese cancelled his planned visit to Horsham yesterday with the arrival of the rain, although Horsham ended up recording just 18mm for the day when other centres recorded treble that.
The wet weather caused a spate of road accidents around the state.
In one incident, a badly injured car passenger was to the Alfred Hospital after an early-morning accident on the Avenue of Honour at Burrumbeet.
Ballarat police said the car drove over a flooded section of road and aquaplaned, causing the male driver to lose control, skid off the road and hit a tree on the front passenger side of the car.
Police said the passenger had "major" injuries and was later flown to Melbourne. The driver was not hurt.
Rain totals (mm) to 8am today:
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
