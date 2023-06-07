Stock & Land
Sheep producers' weather warning issued by Bureau of Meteorology

By Ruby Austin
June 8 2023 - 6:30am
The Bureau of Meteorology have released a sheep grazier warning for parts of the country. File picture.
Sheep graziers in Australia's southern states have been issued an alert by the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting cold temperatures, rain and high winds to hit over Wednesday and Thursday, with the risk of loss of lambs and sheep which are exposed to these conditions.

