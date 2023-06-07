Stock & Land

Lil's Yolky Dokey Eggs followed great loss, helping mothers heal

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 7 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lil's Yolky Dokey Eggs, Main Ridge founders Jacqui Lanarus and Gab Banay with Maremma Monty. Picture by Holly McGuinness
Lil's Yolky Dokey Eggs, Main Ridge founders Jacqui Lanarus and Gab Banay with Maremma Monty. Picture by Holly McGuinness

Lil's Yolky Dokey Eggs, Main Ridge produces approximately 2500 eggs per day, making it the Mornington Peninsula's largest pasture-raised egg farm, but the story behind it runs much deeper than just great eggs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.