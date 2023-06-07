Lil's Yolky Dokey Eggs, Main Ridge produces approximately 2500 eggs per day, making it the Mornington Peninsula's largest pasture-raised egg farm, but the story behind it runs much deeper than just great eggs.
In February 2018, Lily Grace Lanarus died in a four-wheel-drive accident and during her 20 vibrant years of life, she dreamed of eventually owning her own farm.
During the stages of grief following her death, Lily's mums Jacqui Lanarus and partner Gab Banay took the reins on Lil's dream, which has today become a lush plot of land with hundreds of chickens and nine Maremma Sheepdogs roam.
"We just wanted to honour her," Ms Banay said.
"The loss was enormous as you can imagine - and being out in nature and farming - I don't think we realised at the time how healing it would be."
Ms Banay said Lil's dream was to have her own chickens (among a collection of other animals) on a bush block where she'd run a beauty salon in the afternoon and wake each morning to roam the pastures collecting eggs.
Her mums purchased land in Somerville after losing Lily, a couple of chicken caravans and set off with no previous farming experience.
"Jacqui is an absolute powerhouse, she is incredible and just threw her heart and soul into it," Ms Banay said.
"It gave us a reason to get up every day since we had animals relying on us, and we didn't have any automation in the early days.
When they started out she said it was incredibly heart warming to see the community support pour in.
"People knew about our loss and they wanted to buy or stock our eggs and so aside from knowing Lil, people wanted to support us, as local farmers and as women, they wanted to support local eggs as part of their food system on the Peninsula."
Being pasture-raised eggs, the farm can be quite labour intensive, from moving the caravans, managing farm security, collecting eggs by hand, everything takes time.
Inside the chicken vans is a simple system, as nesting boxes line the edges and ramps to the centre roll the eggs onto a belt that can be wound to the end for collection.
As members of Agricola Farming Collective, Mornington Peninsula they also work to support young, up and coming farmers and landowners from the region, with a focus on regenerative farming methods.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
