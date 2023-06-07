Euroa's annual spring-drop weaner sale has resulted in steers settling into a consistent price bracket, across the board.
Agents yarded 2200 head of steers, with heifers to go under the hammer on Friday.
Nutrien Ag Solutions Wangaratta auctioneer Daniel Fischer said while prices were back on last year, the spring-drop sale was a "fairly typical result."
"Two weeks ago, we were thinking it would have gone a lot worse than it did - calves settled into a fairly tight bracket of $850-1150 a head," he said.
That worked out to a "fairly consistent" range, irrespective of weight, of 370-440 cents a kilogram.
"There were a few extremes on either end of it, but generally most calves made that sort of money," Mr Fischer said.
"I think a lot of people are getting through their feeder cattle now, so the opportunity is there to replace them.
"I don't think you are going to see as many calves taken through the winter, as we have seen in the last couple of years, because the season doesn't allow it.
"And there is a potential fear factor as to what might the season might be ahead of us."
Most of the yarding went back to the Euroa and Wangaratta area, with Corcoran Parker picking up a significant amount of the cattle.
"The majority of the yarding did stay within 150kms of Euroa," Mr Fischer said.
"The north-east is having a very good season
"The area, particularly from Euroa to Wangaratta, is probably having as good an autumn break and winter start we could probably ask for - and there is more rain on the way.
"It's looking very promising, right through the year now."
There was one buyer from Narrandera, NSW, as well as another from Penola, SA.
They were joined by commission buyers Wagga NSW's Andrew Lowe and Graeme Ward, Albury NSW.
Gippsland agents were also active while Charles Stewart Howard buyer, Shelby Howard, Colac, and Elders Yea livestock agent Jamie Quinlan also picked up several pens.
Mr Fischer said if buyers were going to wait until August and September there might not be as many cattle to chose from.
It was a typical spring-drop yarding.
"Traditionally, in this sale, our calves range from 240-350kg and present in very good store condition, there is no bloom on these calves," he said.
"You get what you are paying for and they will bounce away."
Nutrien Property and Livestock auctioneer Anthony Delaney, Pakenham, said the sale was similar to the recent Yea spring-drop sale.
"It was repeat buyers on repeat lines of cattle," he said.
"The top end was very similar, everyone's seconds and thirds were maybe a little stronger.
"It was a consistent yarding that sold well to both local and Gippsland competition."
The quality was "excellent - there was probably a little bit more weight in the top end, it went really well," he said.
"It was a solid result.
Fairview sold 30 Merridale-blood steers, 460kg, for $1630 or 354c/kg.
Burnview sold 16 Margni Park-blood steers, 411kg, for $1540 or 374c/kg.
Strathweeney sold 24 Cluden Newry-blood steers, 376kg, for $1410 or 375c/kg.
Dorrington Farms sold 12 steers, 428kg, for $1490 or 348c/kg.
D McComb and LM McLune sold nine Alpine-blood steers, 408kg, for $1410 or 345c/kg.
Hansen Angus sold 22 Merridale-blood steers, 356kg, for $1360 or 382c/kg.
Yandra sold 22 Merridale-blood steers, 333kg, for $1430 or 444c/kg.
They also sold 24 steers, 288kg, for $1310 or 454c/kg.
Hog sold 17 Prime and Conamarra-blood steers, 350kg, for $1330 or 380c/kg.
They also sold 27 steers, 298kg, for $1150 or 385c/kg.
Tarawen sold 21 Conamarra-blood steers, 319kg, for $1260 or 394c/kg.
They also sold 22 steers, av 270kg, for $1060 or 392c/kg.
Salo Farms sold 15 Conamarra-blood steers, 289kg, for $1130 or 391c/kg.
J Hall and Associates sold 19 steers, 322kg, for $1250 or 388c/kg.
Finley Park sold 13 Rennylea-blood steers, 347kg, for $1290 or 371c/kg.
Capelhorn sold 12 Conamarra-blood steers, 338kg, for $1280 or 378c/kg.
A and J Gall sold 16 Newblax-blood steers, 332kg, for $1260 or 379c/kg.
They also sold a pen of 12, av 277kg, for $1120 or 404c/kg.
Bingara sold 20 Dunoon-blood steers, 308kg, for $1260 or 409c/kg.
Bonavet sold 22 Banquet-blood steers, 320kg, for $1200 or 375c/kg.
Kilburnie sold 22 Conamarra-blood steers, 305kg, for $1210 or 396c/kg.
Tintern sold 20 Te Mania-blood steers, 292kg, for $1110 or 380c/kg.
Bundarra Pastoral sold 19 Conamarra-blood steers, 320kg, for $1120 or 381c/kg.
Buchanan Pastoral sold 34 steers, 363kg, for $1430 or 393c/kg.
Yulong sold nine steers, 319kg, for $950 or 297c/kg.
Homedonnell sold 20 steers, 312kg, for $1140 or 365c/kg.
Wattle Park North sold 12 Newnham-blood steers, 315kg, for $1125 or 357c/kg.
Leslie Farms sold 20 Wirruna and Ravensdale-blood steers, 417kg, for $1420 or 340c/kg.
J and P Dunn sold 17 Wirruna-blood steers, 312kg, for $1020 or 326c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
