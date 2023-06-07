Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

John Reid Fellowship applications open now to build grain sector

Holly McGuinness
By Holly McGuinness
Updated June 7 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Reid. Picture Supplied
John Reid. Picture Supplied

The inaugural John Reid Fellowship program is now open for applications, encouraging millers, farmers, bakers and anyone young or emerging within local grain production to apply.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly McGuinness

Holly McGuinness

Journalist

Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.