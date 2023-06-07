The inaugural John Reid Fellowship program is now open for applications, encouraging millers, farmers, bakers and anyone young or emerging within local grain production to apply.
The joint initiative between Australian Food Sovereignty Alliance (AFSA) and GrAiNZ aims to strengthen the grain industry, providing $8000 in funding for the successful applicant/s.
Pippa James a GrAiNZ representative said the fellowship is intended to continue Mr Reid's legacy, following his death in 2021.
"He was such a vital person and brought such positive energy to this space so it's really to honour and continue his work, provide opportunity for newcomers and people who want to make a difference and get involved, whether their young people or just finding this as a new path," she said.
"Sometimes that work is lonely and having a network of contacts that you can lean into, a little bit of funding can make a huge difference to somebody."
Applicants will be asked to outline a project that intends to connect the grains network, accepting proposals for both new and existing projects.
The successful applicant/s will receive either part of, or the entire $8000 in funding for their outlined project to connect producers within the grain economy.
"Personally I'm really curious and open to what comes in, I hope we get some people doing new things," Ms James said.
Applications will close on Sunday, July 2 and recipients will be notified on Friday, July 21.
For more information or to apply, click here.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
