Pure Australian Merino wool will feature in this year's FightMND fundraiser, with a premium scarf available to help raise money to find a cure.
Australian Wool Innovation and FightMND have produced an Australian Merino wool scarf ahead of the annual Big Freeze at the MCG for the King's Birthday AFL game.
The Big Freeze is FightMND's major annual fundraiser, and garnered about $19.8-million towards MND research last year.
FightMND invested $55.9-million in research to date, which included 12 clinical trials and 22 drug development projects.
FightMND started in 2014 to raise money and awareness for the disease, with co-founder former Essendon player and Melbourne Demons coach Neale Daniher.
He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013.
Motor neurone disease is a rare degenerative neurological disorder that damages parts of the nervous system, causing muscle weakness.
One of his four brothers, Chris Daniher, manages the family farm at Ungarie NSW and has partnered with Quality Wool's Craig Davis to help promote the new wool scarf.
The FightMND AFL game will kick off on Monday at 3.20pm, and the Australian wool scarves are available on the FightMND website.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
