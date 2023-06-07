Stock & Land
Fleece to Fashion has opened entries for this year's competition

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
June 8 2023 - 7:00am
High school student and 2022 Fleece to Fashion Supreme award winner Dechen K with judges Akira Isogawa, Melissa Hoyer and Jonathan Ward. Picture supplied
Young fashion designers equipped with Australian wool and a trusty sewing machine are all they need to win an all-expenses paid international trip, or a large cash prize.

