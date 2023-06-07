Young fashion designers equipped with Australian wool and a trusty sewing machine are all they need to win an all-expenses paid international trip, or a large cash prize.
The Fleece to Fashion 2023 award entries have opened for budding fashion designers studying at a secondary or tertiary level to experiment with wool.
The awards included in this year's Fleece to Fashion competition included an all-expenses paid Australian Wool Innovation internship and ticket to a Los Angeles international awards, a three-month mentorship with designer Akira Isogawa, and three $1000 cash prizes.
READ MORE:
Fleece to Fashion Chairman and Armidale wool grower Lachlan Fulloon said they wanted to ensure wool remained at the top of the fashion industry's favoured fibres.
"We are thrilled to offer these amazing opportunities to student designers that not only provide a fantastic career benefit to them but also an introduction to the world of wool, it's versatility and useability across a broad range of clothing applications," he said.
"Connecting the next generation of designers with the New England wool growing community fosters deep appreciation for how farming and fashion can work together to showcase this remarkable fibre and keep it on the world's catwalks."
Designers at any level will be able enter their garments in open categories, take part in a catwalk and be eligible for a $10,000 cash prize pool.
The judging panel will include industry specialists Jonathon Ward, Akira Isogawa and Melissa Hoyer.
Open award categories include special occasion, athleisure and performance wear, wearable art, global cultures, wool re-imagined, wedding, most marketable, innovation in wool, and encouragement.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.