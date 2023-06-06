Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Tasmanian sheep studs impress at annual Campbell Town Show

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
June 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stud classer Andrew Calvert with Trefusis Poll Ram 210106 and Trefusis stud principal Georgina Wallace with the Supreme Ewe 210164. Picture supplied
Stud classer Andrew Calvert with Trefusis Poll Ram 210106 and Trefusis stud principal Georgina Wallace with the Supreme Ewe 210164. Picture supplied

Tasmanian studs have had healthy competition and impressive livestock on display at Tasmania's big-ticket traditional sheep and agriculture show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.