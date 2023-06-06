Tasmanian studs have had healthy competition and impressive livestock on display at Tasmania's big-ticket traditional sheep and agriculture show.
The 185th Campbell Town Show on Friday and Saturday included the AWI fashion parade, shearing, horse and dog events, wood chopping and more.
Trefusis stud principal Georgina Wallace, Ross, came away with seven titles after her seven rams and three ewes impressed in each entered category.
The stud's winning titles included Grand Champion Fleece, Champion Superfine Ram Fleece, Best Fine Merino of the 70's quality or finer, Best Medium Merino Ram or Ewe Fleece, Most Successful Exhibitor for Merino and Poll Merino sections, Supreme Champion Wool Breed Ram and Grand Champion Merino or Poll Merino Ram.
"The Grand Champion ram [210106] is a poll ram that we've bred, he's probably the best poll ram that we've bred to date since starting our poll Merino stud about five years ago or more," Ms Wallace said.
"He's very much a modern-day Merino.
"He had a micron of 17.7 and comfort factor of 99.8 per cent, he's a very well-grown sheep, very big ram for his age and he's still only a baby, still only has two teeth.
"He had a [standard deviation (SD)] of 2.8 and [coefficient of variation (CV)] of 15.8pc, we're going to retain that ram for our own stud use here at Trefusis and we've already had several inquiries for semen.
"He's very-structurally correct and he also won the all-purpose competition for meat carcase as well as his wool."
She said the Grand Champion ewe, 210164, had beautiful, soft, deep-crimping wool and beat the ram for the Supreme title.
"She's a beautiful ewe, her belly wool is fleece wool," she said.
"She had a micron of 18.3 and an SD of 3 and CV of 16.1pc and comfort factor of 99.4pc."
READ MORE:
Meanwhile, Sunnybanks won both Supreme Champion Prime Lamb Bred Ram and Supreme Champion Prime Lamb Breed Exhibit.
Sunnybanks stud principal Paul Day, Penguin, Tasmania, said he was rapt with the win in the first show for the season.
His champion lamb's ram number was 220069.
He said the Poll Dorset was an August-drop ram, and the judges liked his overall correctness and type.
"We're only a small stud in Tasmania, only 200 breeding ewes, 100 White Suffolks and 100 Poll Dorsets, and we have an on-property sale in November where we sell 70 to 80 rams," Mr Day said.
"We're just trying to breed structurally correct sheep, our goals in mind are keeping our commercial clients happy."
Mr Day said he also looked forward to the annual Bendigo Sheep and Wool Show and was currently in the middle of lambing.
"We're very happy for the win being the first show for the season, it's a lead up for us because we go to Bendigo in July," he said.
"And then the Australasian in September."
Ms Wallace said she had visited the show since she was about five-years-old when her parents would show their sheep there.
She took over the Trefusis stud in 2007 when she and her husband returned to the farm and continued showing the stud's high-quality breeding.
"I always enjoy the show and my Merino stud that I run here is my passion so I really enjoy supporting the show, obviously my sheep, their next stepping stone is to Bendigo in July and I've got them up and ready," she said.
"It's always pleasing to do well there and it gives you exposure to people that haven't possibly seen your sheep before and you possibly may pick up a client or two along the way."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.