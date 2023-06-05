The Agriculture Minister has revealed the decision to shut down Victoria's native forestry logging industry was made just before the recent state budget.
Gippsland South Nationals MP Danny O'Brien told the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee that industry representatives were advised in late April the shutdown of the industry wouldn't happen until 2030.
But during his budget speech, Treasurer Tim Pallas announced the industry would be shut down by 2024.
"At that time, where you, or your office, aware a decision had been made to close the industry early?" Mr O'Brien asked Agriculture Minister Gayle Tierney.
"When industry, in charge of a multi-billion industry, is told there is no change coming and then this gets dropped on them on budget day, surely Victorians are entitled to know when the decision was made?"
"Who made the decision, minister?"
Ms Tierney said the decision, about bringing forward the date until January 1 was made very close to the actual handing down of the budget.
The decision went through "due process."
Ms Tierney denied speaking with the Greens about the decision.
She said the decision had not been taken lightly.
"We need to be really cognisant of the fact there are number of workers and their families going through a difficult time, a challenging time, at the moment," she said.
"Everyone deals with these sorts of situations in different ways and I think we need to allow that to happen, uninterrupted."
She said the government was very serious about a "managed" transition.
"We want to make sure mill workers have a place, in terms of being looked after," she said.
"We want the sawmill operators to know what their pathway is, we want the contractors to know they have an idea about what will be discussed, in terms of their future pathways."
People could be assured the government was "in the business" of a managed and just transition.
"If there are other issues that are raised in communities, or by workers directly, we are more than happy to take those on board and see if we can try to find solutions," she said.
The government had hired ForestWorks to provide 10 case managers to workers and communities.
The model was based on one first been employed for auto workers, but the current program would extend beyond what was offered to them.
"The case management will continue until that person says they don't want that assistance any more," she said.
"People can go off and do other things, as long as they register and check in and we know where they are going to be and when they might come back, we make sure we roll the assistance out again, on their return."
And the state government has asked Agriculture Victoria to find $27.5 million in savings.
At the PAEC hearing Mr O'Brien asked Ms Tierney and Agriculture Victoria bureaucrats what cuts the department was facing.
He said last year 100 jobs were cut from the department and asked how many would go, this financial year.
Ms Tierney said if there were going to be any changes, they would not be to front-line activities.
Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action secretary John Bradley told the committee there was an amount "identified, in relation to savings in the 2023-24 budget that reflects the government's efforts to try to return the Victorian Public Service to pre-pandemic levels.
"That's part of a more comprehensive fiscal strategy," he said.
"The amount that is identified for the department as a whole is $27.5 million."
Mr Bradley said that was the total amount that had been identified as a "savings requirement."
No job numbers had been identified.
"The department is now responsible for reporting back to the government on the best measures to acheive that - that's where the specific programs would be determined."
The committee was told money would not be taken from farmers' compensation funds.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
