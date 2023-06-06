Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Freight line maintenance plans need to be public, says Britnell

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated June 6 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port of Portland chief executive Greg Burgoyne says he believes the lease, between V/Line and the ARTC, stipulates the line must be maintained to a certain standard. Picture supplied
Port of Portland chief executive Greg Burgoyne says he believes the lease, between V/Line and the ARTC, stipulates the line must be maintained to a certain standard. Picture supplied

South West Liberal MP Roma Britnell has called on the state government to publicly release details of the lease arrangements for the Maroona to Portland rail line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.