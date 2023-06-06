Last week the lamb market witnessed a surprising turn of events as prices took a sharp downturn after treading water for several weeks.
However, this price adjustment did prompt all processors to seize the opportunity and actively participate.
The Wagga Wagga, NSW, market experienced a substantial crash in lamb rates, dropping by $20-$30 a head, and more in places.
The sudden decline left agents and producers in shock, but the new price level ranging from 500-550 cents a kilogram carcase weight did spark increased competition and robust bidding among all processors, feedlots and restockers.
While the price falls will cause concerns for producers, the intensified bidding lifted demand and provided a glimmer of hope in an otherwise uncertain market.
In the mutton sale sheep sold to mixed trends with heavy types mostly unchanged to a few dollars easier.
Notably, Fletcher International, a key processor in the market hailing from Dubbo, NSW, made a significant impression in the mutton sale.
The company dominated the market by securing top prices for big, heavy wethers, with prices reaching as high as $155.
Trade mutton softened $10 to average 339-366c/kg.
The ram sale fell in a ditch with prices ranging from $3-$40, Meat & Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service noted.
The Bendigo sale on Monday experienced a decline in numbers with 10,350 lambs offered and 2000 sheep.
The decrease in numbers was attributed to the lower prices received in the past week, prompting producers to hold back stock.
Despite the smaller turnout of processors, the sale managed to draw a diverse group of buyers, including feedlots and restockers.
Trade lamb rates remained steady with no significant changes.
Lambs weighing 20-24kg fetched $110-$159.
On the other hand, heavy-export lambs experienced a price drop of $25 to average at 611c/kg.
The decline in prices was attributed to a very small pool of 500 lambs to select from.
The Ballarat market also had a decline in numbers with only 23,000 lambs and 6,800 sheep sold.
Trade buyers upped the ante and prices lifted $4 to average 644c/kg.
It was a promising result for those who target their lambs for the trade market.
On the other hand, heavy-export lamb prices fell by $3 with rates averaging 631c/kg.
Despite these fluctuations, there was a noticeable improvement in store lamb demand.
Feedlots paid a top price of $156, while lambs returning to the paddock sold from $20-$125.
In the mutton sale, big, heavy ewes remained unchanged while trade sheep prices slipped $4-$10 to average 371c/kg cwt.
