Farming in remote areas understandably has it's challenges, but for producers on French Island in the centre of Western Port Bay, there's no bridge or land mass connecting to the main land, making life a little more unique.
Judy Porritt and Gavan O'Connell run Lara Farm French Island, a mixed farming operation sprawling across 61 hectares of paddocks, remnant forest and orchards.
They run a full blood Wagyu herd, full and pure blood Limousin cattle, breed fine fleece alpacas, Bourbon Red turkeys and three European varieties of bees, which they sell nucleus hives of.
"We face the same challenges as other farmers in remote situations with the difference being the water barrier," Ms Porritt said.
Only having a two-car long barge or passenger ferry to transport freight to or from their farm, buying wholesale size stock was made near impossible, they said, as it's difficult to transport large loads to the island.
Organising livestock transport often needs to be done weeks or months in advance and in collaboration with other farmers who can share the cost of both cattle trucks and barge expenses.
The barge and ferry are the islanders' lifeline to the mainland, but the additional cost can add up.
"It is a percentage loss and it's a variable and you have to be able to maximise your load of animal," Ms Porritt said.
"It depends on what animal you're selling too," Mr O'Connell said.
"The penalty normally is going to be out of ten head, you're going to lose a head."
Like other remote farms, they must ensure their cattle are well fed up for market and the journey it takes to get them there.
"If we were on the mainland, and we've got an animal that needs to be fed up to get it to the market, we'd bring in grain and a truck to buy Lucerne Hay and we'd pay the transport, but here every import you have to pay a lot of money for," Ms Porritt said.
"It's not just the transport of the animal, it's the other inputs, so vets and food, you have to calculate all of those things."
These additional costs are why Lara Farm breeds high quality breeds, sending a portion to market, they're able to make a better return on less head of animals, reducing regular transportation when they're ready to sell.
"We thought you have to be able to be a bit more boutique with what you're doing, hence having Stud Limousin, Stud Alpacas, pure blood Wagyu and the F1 Wagyu, so we can get a little bit of differentiation and go with a different style of market." Mr O'Connell said.
"It's the same with the produce, as well," Ms Porritt said.
With a stock agent who lives on French Island, when it's time to sell their livestock, along with other island farmers, both mainland and island agents will organise to fill a truck that must be a certain size to fit to the barge.
"So you fill up a truck and that'll go off usually the night before the market and the barge will run as late as possible for that to happen," Ms Porritt said.
"But you can't necessarily say we've got six animals that we want to go off next week because they're in really good form currently, it might be a month before [the stock agent] has a connection to put together a load to go off the island," Mr O'Connell said.
Chris Polisidis moved to the island five years ago after holidaying there with his wife, they decided to buy a house, then some land and their first cattle herd to farm.
Mr Polisidis breeds Black Suffolk sheep, Angus heifers with Wagyu bulls, sending his cows to JBS who then export the beef to South Korea and sometimes Japan, depending on the beef's marbling.
He said being on the island means costs are higher for producers.
"The B-double comes and sits on the other side and we have to get cattle trucks over, which hold about 22 head."
"They'll come up and they do multiple trips, picking up cattle from here taking them across. So you've got to pay the truck fees, barge fees to pay the [B-Double] and the barge fees are about $600 or $550 or so per trip."
With only a general store on the island most items need to be purchased at the mainland, but if the tide is low, the barge can't run and often leaves producers and locals waiting up to ten hours for the water to be high enough to travel across.
"You've always got to prepare, because if something goes wrong, it's not like you'll whip down to the corner store, Bunnings or hardware store," he said.
"I've got two generators in case the power goes, I've got a spare one and if that one goes I've got another spare one, you always have two or three spares of everything."
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
