A national conference at Dubbo is aiming to help farmers cut costs, emissions and boost their resilience on-farm.
The National Renewables in Ag Conference on June 21 at Dubbo will combine experts across fields on topics including national energy transition, energy storage, future vehicles, carbon farming and more.
Narromine farmer and conference founder Karin Stark, NSW, has organised the conference, who hoped to share her knowledge of renewables after struggling with a solar-powered pump.
Emergent Group executive director of innovation and strategy Glenn Platt said he hoped to help people on-farm and in related businesses make "good investment decisions".
"We all know that our energy costs are really high and there's lots of people out there who will try and sell you particularly technology," he said.
"This conference is a great opportunity to see what those options are."
Winemaker Michael Unwin, Ballarat, said the conference would be a great opportunity to hear from other farmers about their practices.
He said his off-grid winery included solar panels, clay flooring, ice banking and more.
"The project is my life really, and my life is the winery and vineyard which I have run for all of this century," he said.
"One of the features is that we have no concrete on our floors which is something you can do, we've saved an inordinate amount of embodied energy.
"We also do ice banking, it's something we do a little bit of that I think we can do more of where you slowly create a large bank of ice that you can use for cooling in one part of the year.
"We're growing our own trees that happen to be blackwoods but we put them in our rows as we develop a new vineyard so they grow up and add lateral stability to our trellis."
Mr Unwin said he looked forward to sharing ideas with fellow farmers and hearing from industry experts.
"I think it'll be fascinating, I've got 20 minutes [to present] and I can't wait to see what other people are doing, it'll be a very interesting group of people," he said.
Mr Platt said he often worked with farmers that made regrettable decisions when purchasing technology.
"There is a group of farmers who like to try something new and who like to make a big change and unfortunately there's a lack of information guiding them," he said.
He said there were simple ways to make on-farm changes and save money without major investment.
"You can store energy in the refrigerator tank of milk by making it one degree colder or warmer," he said.
"I'd be prepared to bet money that any farm we go to we'd find ways to make pretty significant energy savings without needing big capital investments.
"Australia has a massive energy challenge in front of us and to be blunt, the people that are going to save us from that challenge are agricultural communities so the more we can talk about that the better."
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
