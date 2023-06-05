Uncertainty over a potential El Nino may be starting to affect the store market, says leading Colac agent Nutrien Ag Solutions Phil Douglas.
An El Nino typically suppresses rainfall across eastern Australia in winter and spring.
Colac agents yarded about 700 head of cattle for the June store sale.
Mr Douglas said there was a good run of spring-drop steers and heifers, which attracted better prices.
Agents from Mortlake, Hamilton and Warrnambool, chasing the spring-drop cattle, came to the sale.
"There were no special lines, it was all odds and sods, but you just have to have the right buyers there," Mr Douglas said.
"They bought accordingly, heifers sold very well, in the current climate."
The best Angus steers tracked from 375-455 cents a kilogram, while heifers sold for 330-380c/kg.
There was an "average" yarding of cows and calves, which made up to $1700 for Angus females with two-month old calves at foot.
Mr Douglas said most of the heifers were bought for rejoining while the bulk of the Angus steers went to grass finishers.
Euro cattle were the hardest to shift; "The bidding was quite subdued," he said.
Outside feedlot competition was largely absent, as they appeared to be "dragging a lot of the cattle out of the north at cheaper rates.
"That is affecting us, down here," Mr Douglas said.
There appeared to be hesitancy in the market, although there was a good season ahead.
"This time, last year, cattle were making $2000 a head and we were belting the hell out of each other," he said.
"But there is a huge opportunity to be hopping in - right now we have a season in front of us.
"Everyone has got negative, it is pretty good, as far as seasons go, but we are waiting on these dry conditions.
"It's a Catch-22."
Charles Stewart Howard auctioneer Shelby Howard said he had orders for steers and heifers, which made more than $150-200 a head as to where he expected them to be.
"The good cattle sold really well," Mr Howard said.
"The better end of the straight bred cattle sold okay, but once you got onto your Euros and crossbreds, they took a bit of a hit."
Those cattle were harder to finish in the cooler months, he said.
M Adams sold 12 Weeran-blood steers, 320kg, for $1410 or 440c/kg
M and T Nelson sold 17 Banquet-blood steers, 242kg, for $1100 or 454c/kg.
G and L Seabrook sold five Charolais steers, 360kg, for $1030 or 286c/kg.
JC and GA Evans sold 12 Murdeduke-blood steers, 298kg, for $1190 or 399c/kg.
M and H Lenehan sold 10 Banquet-blood steers, 330kg, for $1140 or 345c/kg.
S McMinn sold five Hereford-cross steers, 362kg, for $1110 or 306c/kg.
P and J Lenehan sold eight Banquet-blood steers, 288kg, for $1160 or 402c/kg.
A and J Zappelli sold four Daffy-blood steers, 353kg, for $1210 or 342c/kg.
Red Door Farms sold eight Tillabudgery-blood steers, 299kg, for $1170 or 391c/kg.
L and B Lauricella sold six steers, 241kg, for $900 or 373c/kg.
A and J Zappelli sold eight Daffy-blood heifers, 304kg, for $930 or 305c/kg.
Red Door Farms sold six heifers, no weight, for $880.
Lauricella sold 14 heifers, no weight, for $650.
Princes Holdings sold 14 Simmental/Hereford heifers, 320kg, for $1090 or 340c/kg.
Larrigan sold 11 heifers, 329kg, for $1090 or 331c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
