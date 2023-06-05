Stock & Land
Colac store prices subject to weather uncertainty, says agent

By Andrew Miller
June 5 2023 - 4:00pm
Charles Stewart livestock consultants Matt Nelson, Colac, and Dougal McIntyre, Ballarat, purchased a good run of Angus steers and heifers for local finishers. Picture supplied.
Uncertainty over a potential El Nino may be starting to affect the store market, says leading Colac agent Nutrien Ag Solutions Phil Douglas.

