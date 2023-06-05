Bidders have not been put off by forecasts of a dry season ahead when competing for high rainfall grazing country at either end of the state.
Two paddocks of prime grazing country with an annual rainfall average of 920mm near Portland sold for $710,000 late last week.
The Gorae West land took in 38 hectares (94 acres) for a price result of $7553/acre.
That price came after the sale of a former dairy farm with an annual rainfall of 1000mm in the Mitta Mitta Valley late last month which realised $2.9m at auction.
At that price, Duncan Hill's 172ha (426 acres) achieved $6809/acre.
The Gorae West land in the south-west was taken to auction by Bruce Hedditch of Rams Real Estate.
Good fencing, good water the land offered a level contour and agents said it is easily farmed.
The auction was held in the Gorae West Hall, about 16km north-west of Portland.
Meanwhile, the larger postcard perfect and sought after farm land sold for $2.9m was located in the Upper Murray district of the North East.
A former dairy farm, the property today is running beef cattle and sheep across its lush pastures.
Located in the Mitta Mitta Valley, only five minutes to Mitta Mitta and an hour to Albury/Wodonga, the farm also features a small section of alluvial river flats and a permanent water right.
The farm includes 22ha of highly fertile river flats with 250 metres of frontage to the famous trout-stocked Mitta Mitta River.
The balance of the grazing country rises to 100ha of productive intermediate terrace country and 50ha of timbered bush country to the north.
The water allocation on offer is 210 megalitres against which temporary water can be purchased.
The four-bedroom weatherboard home is "older style" and there is also a disused two-bedroom cottage to the south of the home.
Agents from Corcoran Parker say Duncan Hill is ideally suited to pasture production, livestock breeding and grazing.
The farm is divided into eight main paddocks plus three smaller holding paddocks.
That choice pasture on the river flats has been improved with a mix of ryes, clover, chicory and lucerne.
Stock water is provided from an internal spring creek and network of 10 stock troughs.
Improvements include a hayshed, steel cattle yards, workshop and other shedding plus that disused dairy.
