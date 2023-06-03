Stock & Land

Truck driver pleads guilty to dangerous driving after Goornong train crash

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
June 4 2023 - 7:00am
A 63-year-old truck driver has been told he is "lucky to be alive" during a Bendigo Magistrates' Court hearing over a V/Line train crash near Goornong in July last year.

