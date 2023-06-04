Stock & Land

Mortlake man, 33, pleads guilty to crashing into Apsley hotel.

By Andrew Thomson
June 4 2023 - 1:00pm
The crashed vehicle finished up inside the Border Inn.
A Mortlake shearer who claims he fell asleep before crashing into the Apsley pub in far west Victoria has been fined and banned from driving.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

