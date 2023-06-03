Stock & Land

Kangaroos to be banished from Comm Games athletes' village site

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
June 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A kangaroo on the future site of Flora Hill's athletes village. Kangaroos will soon be barred from the construction site. Picture by Darren Howe
A kangaroo on the future site of Flora Hill's athletes village. Kangaroos will soon be barred from the construction site. Picture by Darren Howe

KANGAROO-PROOF fencing will start rising at the future athletes' village site next week in a sign of intensifying preparations for the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.