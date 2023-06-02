Slightly warmer temperatures and increased frost risk are on the cards for Victoria's farmers this winter.
Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist Angus Hines said the state's rain total fell below the 1961-1990 average, with that trend expected to continue throughout winter.
"Victoria's rainfall was about 7 per cent below the 1961-1990 average, temperatures across Victoria were around 0.3 degrees cooler than the autumn average," he said.
"Most of Victoria has a high chance of below-average rainfall this winter, with at least twice the normal chance of unusually low rainfall."
He said the dry forecast meant an increased frost risk for some parts of inland southern Australia, and above-average daytime and overnight temperatures in winter.
Senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said most of Victoria had an above 80pc chance of below-median rain for winter, but the likelihood reduced gradually across Gippsland with below 60pc chance.
"The chance of unusually low rainfall, in the bottom 20pc of historical records, is more than three times more likely than normal for large areas of the west, centre and north-east," he said.
"Melbourne only has a 16pc chance of above median rainfall for June to August.
"Past accuracy is moderate across East Gippsland and high to very high elsewhere for winter rainfall outlooks issued at the beginning of June."
Mr Pollock said there were no regions predicted to have average or above-average rain this winter, with below median expected for all districts.
"Victorian winter 2022 rainfall was below average in the north-west Mallee and well above average in South Gippsland, but generally close to average elsewhere," he said.
"A dry July was followed by a wet August. Daytime temperatures were above average around Melbourne and west to Cape Otway, with night time temperatures warmer than average across much of the state, particularly in East Gippsland.
"A cool wet start to June brought an early ski season [in 2022]."
He said the mean minimum temperatures would likely be higher, and areas known as frost hollows had increased frost risk.
"These are often in valleys where cold air moves down slopes, pooling in low-lying areas," he said.
Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au
