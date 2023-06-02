Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts frost risk and lower rainfall

Rachel Simmonds
By Rachel Simmonds
June 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bureau of Meteorology climatologists say the mean minimum temperatures would likely be higher this winter, and areas known as frost hollows had increased frost risk. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Bureau of Meteorology climatologists say the mean minimum temperatures would likely be higher this winter, and areas known as frost hollows had increased frost risk. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Slightly warmer temperatures and increased frost risk are on the cards for Victoria's farmers this winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Simmonds

Rachel Simmonds

Journalist

Rachel is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email rachel.simmonds@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.