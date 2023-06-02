One of the northern Riverina's largest individually owned properties is on the market again.
Poultry pioneer David Bartter has listed his enormous Ballandry Station (26,839 hectare, 66,321 acre) for what is believed to be the third time in as many years.
The station aggregation, located 37km northwest of Griffith, is expected to sell for around $120 million.
Mr Bartter said he was committed to the current selling campaign which he expects will result in a change of ownership by mid-year.
"We have recently been approached with very good offers and see this new sale campaign as the last offer of my lifetime of work of building the Ballandry Station aggregation of farms," he said.
"It is time for new stewardship."
"A final sale decision will be made without delay so interested parties are encouraged to move quickly."
Although the sale is expected to attract international interest, Mr Bartter said he hoped an Australian consortium would buy his station "and maintain Australia's lead in worldwide food security".
Mr Bartter was a principal in the Bartter Enterprises family poultry business which grew to become Australia's second largest chicken meat venture and a major egg producer before selling its egg division in 2002 and its Bartters-Steggles meat operations to Baiada in 2009.
CBRE Agribusiness's Boo Harvey and Matt Childs are managing the Ballandry sale.
The sales campaign is offering a sweetener to potential buyers with the 2023 crop.
"This is likely to provide a sizeable contribution to their purchase within six months," the agents said.
The offering includes 20,000 tonnes of grain and fertiliser storage as well as machinery sheds, workshops, plant and equipment.
The station sale comes with 45,457 irrigation delivery entitlements from the aggregation's farms.
"This opportunity is truly once in a lifetime, a philosophy that Mr Bartter applied in building the aggregation of farms to what is presented today," Ms Harvey said.
"Farm aggregations of this size meet head-on the worldwide concerns with food security."
Ballandry has an annual cropping program of 21,833ha (54,074 acres) across three aggregations.
Its size allows for farming efficiency and diversity, predominantly of wheat, canola, barley, lupins, field peas and vetch.
Bespoke management practices, including the application of chicken manure to improve soil quality, have enhanced the red loam and red sandy loam soils.
"The region typically achieves average yields of 2.4 to 2.6 tonnes per hectare, however, we've seen these yields being well exceeded in recent years," Ms Harvey said.
The region benefits from a winter-dominant weather pattern and has an average annual rainfall of 424mm.
One of the aggregations has direct access to Murrumbidgee Irrigation's northern branch canal and has approximately 3000ha which has been tested as suitable for almond production.
"There are many opportunities for diversity and strategic farm management with Ballandry Aggregation," Ms Harvey said.
For more information contact Mr Harvey on 0498 990075 or Matt Childs on 0418 512494.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
