A woman believed to be in her 20s has been taken to hospital after an accident between a car and a cow, west of Ballarat.
Police said the driver and sole occupant collided with the animal around 11.20pm Thursday near the corner of Finchs Road and Prospect Drive in Bunkers Hill.
Officers attended the crash, where oil and other debris was spilt on the road.
They said the driver appeared to have suffered abdominal pain at the scene and was taken by paramedics to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) for observations.
Ambulance Victoria later confirmed she had upper body pain and was taken in a stable condition.
Police said the black cow would have been difficult to see on a dark rural road.
Conditions were dry and cold overnight - with some local areas - including Ballan, Ararat and Castlemaine - recording sub-zero temperatures.
Ice warning lights were also activated on the Western Freeway at Gordon.
